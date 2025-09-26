Dodgers are NL West Champs! Never doubted (so much doubt) | Dodgers Debate

The Dodgers are NL West champions and no one ever doubted that would happen! Just kidding, it’s been a rough second half of the season. Los Angeles Times Dodger beat writer Jack Harris and columnists Dylan’s Hernandez and Bill Plaschke talk about what this win means, why the team doesn’t seem very happy about it and how they can use this frustration to get through October.