Episode 20: Who Are We Rebuilding For? And How Long Will It Take?
Out of the top 20 most destructive wildfires in California, 15 of them have occurred in the last decade. There’s the Camp Fire, the Woolsey Fire, the Tubbs Fire, the Carr Fire, the Thomas Fire and, of course, L.A.’s Eaton and Palisades Fires. The list is long. It’s stunning when you think about it. Fires of this magnitude were rare before the year 2000.
Most of these communities have started to build back but, how far along they are depends on a lot of factors, especially how much money people have access to and even then the same residents don’t always move back in. As we near the first anniversary of the fire here in L.A., we want to look at what can be learned from other communities who’ve been through it, and what the next several years might look like for us.
