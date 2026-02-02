The Power of Perspective: Leadership by Design | Female Quotient Lounge at Davos

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



In this fireside chat, a co-CEO reflects on the intentional choice to lead alongside a female co-CEO and why balanced perspectives are essential for navigating complexity at global scale. From governance and culture to decision-making and long-term growth, the conversation explores how shared leadership strengthens trust, accountability, and outcomes. As companies play an increasingly critical role in expanding financial access worldwide, this discussion unpacks how leadership by design is shaping the future of inclusion, resilience, and lasting impact.