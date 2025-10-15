Yoshinobu Yamamoto throws a complete game to NLCS Game 2 | Dodgers Debate

Yoshinobu Yamamoto throws the Dodgers’ first postseason complete game since 2004, giving up three hits in a dominant 5-1 Game 2 victory. The defending champions take a commanding 2-0 lead in the National League Championship Series with their first stress-free playoff win.



Los Angeles Times Dodger beat writer Jack Harris and columnist Dylan’s Hernandez talk about where the series goes from here (hint: not back to Milwaukee.)

