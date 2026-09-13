TIFF: Amanda Seyfried, Scoot McNairy and Tim Blake Nelson on ‘The Life and Deaths of Wilson Shedd’

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Director Tim Blake Nelson and stars Amanda Seyfried and Scoot McNairy discuss their new film, “The Life and Deaths of Wilson Shedd” in the Los Angeles Times Studio at RBC House. The team breaks down the importance of intimate, independent cinema, building chemical connection and emotional nuance across limited shared scenes, filming inside an active prison, and exploring human connection beyond political divides.