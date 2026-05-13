The Book-to-Screen Effect: Shelby Van Pelt on the remarkable journey of Remarkably Bright Creatures

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On April 19, 2026, the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books hosted an illuminating panel at the Spotify Audiobooks stage featuring author Shelby Van Pelt and director Olivia Newman. The conversation, moderated by Spotify’s Zach Null, explored the incredible journey of Van Pelt’s debut novel, Remarkably Bright Creatures, from its origins as a character sketch to its transition into a major Netflix film starring Sally Field. Van Pelt shared how her fascination with “octopuses behaving badly” on YouTube led to the creation of Marcellus, the snarky, sentient Giant Pacific Octopus who serves as a key narrator.



Director Olivia Newman detailed the creative challenges of bringing Marcellus to the screen, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a grounded, realistic tone while using CGI to capture the creature’s emotional depth. The speakers discussed the central themes of the story, including human vulnerability, grief, and the unexpected connections that can help heal old wounds. Newman highlighted the casting of Sally Field as Tova, noting how the actress captured the character’s Scandinavian stoicism and warmth. As book-to-screen adaptations continue to drive massive interest in both reading and streaming, the panel celebrated the power of storytelling across different formats. Van Pelt also hinted at her upcoming projects, while Newman reflected on the unique fidelity of the audiobook experience and the collaborative process of refining a beloved story for a global audience.