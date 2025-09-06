Paul Mescal is playing a different kind of Shakespeare in ‘Hamnet’

Chloé Zhao, Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal, Emily Watson, Jacobi Jupe stopped by the Los Angeles Times Studio at RBC House to talk about their film, “The Last Bus” playing at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival.
Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.
Cody Long is a former video journalist and producer for the Los Angeles Times who focused on food video. Originally from San Diego, Long received his bachelor’s in art with an emphasis in photography from San Diego State University. He has produced Emmy award-winning content for the San Diego Union-Tribune and has had clients including Sony Interactive, HSN, American Airlines and CQ Roll Call.