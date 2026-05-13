The Stacks Podcast at L.A. Times Festival of Books

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At the 2026 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, recorded on April 18, 2026, Tracy Thomas, host of The Stacks podcast, led a spirited discussion on the literary works that shape our identities. Joined by National Book Award winner Imani Perry and acclaimed sports analyst Mina Kimes, the panel delved into Thomas’s signature prompt: name two books you love and one you hate. The conversation revealed surprising tastes, ranging from Perry’s distaste for Jane Austen to Kimes’s early disdain for The Fountainhead, while highlighting shared admirations for titles like Pachinko and Disgrace.



Beyond personal preferences, the speakers explored the profound role reading plays in their lives. Perry described reading as her “anchor” that provides focus during global crises, while Kimes noted that fiction allows her to occupy the minds of others in an increasingly muddled digital landscape. A highlight of the session was Thomas’s analysis of Toni Morrison’s Paradise, which she described as “chesty”—a term borrowed from basketball to describe Morrison’s undeniable confidence and mastery. The panel concluded with an audience Q&A tackling the validity of audiobooks and the enduring importance of physical literary communities. By rejecting elitism and embracing diverse reading habits, the speakers reaffirmed that whether through paper or audio, storytelling remains a core human necessity.