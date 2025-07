‘Alien’ TV stars tour spaceship wreck at Comic-Con

“Alien: Earth” had its series world premiere at the 2025 San Diego Comic-Con. The activation for the show, “The Wreckage: Code Red,” gives fans a chance to experience the show themselves. We went with stars Sydney Chandler and Babou Ceesay as well as show writer, director and creator Noah Hawley through the experience.