Tina Knowles, author of ‘Matriarch,’ in conversation with Angel Jennings

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On April 18, 2026, the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books hosted an intimate and enlightening conversation with Tina Knowles regarding the paperback release of her memoir, Matriarch. Reflecting on her journey, Knowles shared why it was finally time to voice her own story, moving beyond the misconceptions often found in the media to establish a meaningful, truthful legacy for her grandchildren.



A core theme of the discussion was the power of ancestral history. Knowles recounted learning of her father’s struggle with literacy and her grandmother’s experience as an enslaved woman, emphasizing that such stories provide a necessary roadmap for future generations. She also spoke candidly about her breast cancer diagnosis, which is detailed in the book’s new epilogue. Knowles urged women to prioritize mammograms and cultivate a supportive “tribe” to navigate life’s most frightening moments, noting that her own recovery was a miracle of early detection.



Knowles further discussed her proactive approach to parenting, famously putting her daughters, Beyoncé and Solange, into therapy as children to ensure they remained close despite the pressures of burgeoning stardom. She also explored her professional evolution, from a young woman working at the Crenshaw Mall to a fashion mogul overseeing wardrobe for global tours. Throughout the talk, Knowles remained a staunch advocate for self-care, advising young women to pursue their passions with 100% effort and assuring them that financial success naturally follows genuine dedication and happiness.