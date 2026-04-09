Straight to the Point: Operation Epic Fury

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BREAKING: Retired CENTCOM Commander Gives Exclusive In-Depth Analysis of Operation Epic Fury; Warns That Iran’s Fight is “Existential” and U.S. Should Not Underestimate Their Ability to Continue Enduring The Fight.



This week on Straight to the Point, on the eve of the ceasefire, I sat down with retired 4-Star General Joe Votel for an exclusive interview to discuss Operation Epic Fury. Gen. Votel gives expert insight into how long Iran can sustain the fight, what it would take to open the Strait of Hormuz by force, control Kharg Island, options for securing Iran’s enriched uranium, the planning behind last weekend’s successful rescue operation inside Iran, and the atmosphere in the Situation Room during high-risk missions.