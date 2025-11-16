STRAIGHT TO THE POINT: A Fighter Pilot’s Last Stand

Air National Guard Fighter Pilot’s “In Line of Duty” Neck Injury DENIED By Trained Gynecologist Serving As A “Chief” Medical Reviewer For National Guard Bureau. No neck or spine specialists reviewed Capt. Cody Kirlin’s case, which showed multiple herniated discs due to high G-force maneuvers while wearing a specialized helmet. Kirlin was forced to spend six years and $70,000 in a legal battle with the Air Force before they finally overturned this denial and officially recognized his injuries as service related. A spokesperson for the Air Force acknowledged “shortcomings” and said “required improvements” are being made. Citing the government shutdown and the Privacy Act, the National Guard Bureau (NGB) did not address many of our questions. A spokesperson said “..the National Guard Bureau does not employ specialists as subject matter experts when reviewing medical cases. National Guard Bureau follows current Department of the Air Force policy when assigning healthcare professionals to review medical cases.”