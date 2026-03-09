Straight to the Point: CCP’s Stealth War on America

BREAKING: Former Commander US Army Pacific Gen. Charlie Flynn EXPOSES CCP’s Stealth War on America; Says President Trump’s Venezuela Raid Was a WARNING SHOT to Our Enemies And Explains Why United States National Security Strategy MUST Prioritize Asia.



I recently sat down with Gen. Charlie Flynn, a retired 4-Star General who said the Chinese Communist Party operates a network of “hard spies” inside the US that exploits 300,000 Chinese students, has already infiltrated Alaska military bases with cameras and drones, and intentionally poisons American youth with Fentanyl.



Our full interview goes in depth on the Chinese cyber attacks Salt Typhoon & Volt Typhoon, the importance of American control over rare earth minerals, emerging threats in the Arctic, and more.FULL TRANSPARENCY: Our interview with Gen. Charlie Flynn was recorded prior to Operation Epic Fury.