Dodgers Debate: Midseason awards

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Shocking news: the Los Angeles Dodgers are really good. And they haven’t really even been clicking at the same time yet. Mookie Betts is looking like Mookie Betts, but injuries are still an issue. However, we’re at the halfway point of the season almost and they look unstoppable. Los Angeles Times beat writer Maddie Lee and columnists Bill Plaschke and Mirjam Swanson talk about who is the MVP so far, who is improving and Roki Sasaki: the team’s biggest issue at the moment.

