Envelope Podcast: How Jaafar Jackson overcame his doubts about starring in ‘Michael’
Yvonne Villarreal is a senior television writer for the Calendar section and co-host of “The Envelope” podcast.
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Jeff Amlotte joined the Los Angeles Times in 1999 and has been a video journalist since 2007.
Lara Hochuli is the senior editor on the Los Angeles Times’ Editorial Video team. In a 15-year career, Hochuli has helped bring more than one newsroom into the modern age, including a decade at the San Diego Union-Tribune and a previous stint at The Times with “LA Times Today.” Her work has been recognized with a number of acknowledgments from the Society of Professional Journalists, a handful of San Diego Press Club accolades, and four Emmy Awards.
Mark Olsen writes about all kinds of movies for the Los Angeles Times as both a feature writer and reviewer.
Matt Brennan is editor in chief of The Envelope, the Los Angeles Times’ awards magazine. Born in the Boston area, educated at USC and an adoptive New Orleanian for nearly 10 years, he returned to Los Angeles in 2019 as the newsroom’s television editor. He has also served as senior editor and deputy editor for Entertainment and Arts.
Mark E. Potts is a former senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.