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Entertainment & Arts

TIFF Interview: “Being Heumann” cast and creators on Judy Heumann & Accessible Filmmaking

By Mark Olsen
Lara HochuliMark E. Potts and Patrick Steward
The cast and crew of Being Heumann, including Siân Heder, Ruth Madeley, Dylan O’Brien, Michael Patrick Thornton and Charlie Rush-Reese discuss bringing disability rights activist Judy Heumann’s story and the historic 504 Sit-in to the screen.
Entertainment & ArtsToronto Film Festival
Mark Olsen

Mark Olsen writes about all kinds of movies for the Los Angeles Times as both a feature writer and reviewer.

Lara Hochuli

Lara Hochuli is the senior editor on the Los Angeles Times’ Editorial Video team. In a 15-year career, Hochuli has helped bring more than one newsroom into the modern age, including a decade at the San Diego Union-Tribune and a previous stint at The Times with “LA Times Today.” Her work has been recognized with a number of acknowledgments from the Society of Professional Journalists, a handful of San Diego Press Club accolades, and four Emmy Awards.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is a former senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

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