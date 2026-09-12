TIFF Interview: “Being Heumann” cast and creators on Judy Heumann & Accessible Filmmaking

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The cast and crew of Being Heumann, including Siân Heder, Ruth Madeley, Dylan O’Brien, Michael Patrick Thornton and Charlie Rush-Reese discuss bringing disability rights activist Judy Heumann’s story and the historic 504 Sit-in to the screen.