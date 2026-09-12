TIFF Interview: “Being Heumann” cast and creators on Judy Heumann & Accessible Filmmaking

The cast and crew of Being Heumann, including Siân Heder, Ruth Madeley, Dylan O’Brien, Michael Patrick Thornton and Charlie Rush-Reese discuss bringing disability rights activist Judy Heumann’s story and the historic 504 Sit-in to the screen.
Lara Hochuli is the senior editor on the Los Angeles Times’ Editorial Video team. In a 15-year career, Hochuli has helped bring more than one newsroom into the modern age, including a decade at the San Diego Union-Tribune and a previous stint at The Times with “LA Times Today.” Her work has been recognized with a number of acknowledgments from the Society of Professional Journalists, a handful of San Diego Press Club accolades, and four Emmy Awards.
Mark E. Potts is a former senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.