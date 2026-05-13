Cassandra Peterson, aka Elvira, author of ‘Elvira’s Cookbook from Hell’

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In a lively and humor-filled panel recorded on April 19, 2026, pop culture icon Cassandra Peterson took the stage at the Festival of Books to demonstrate recipes from her entertaining guide, Elvira’s Cookbook from Hell. Admitting her nerves about cooking live instead of in front of her dog or partner, Peterson prepared two appropriately macabre treats: “Witches Fingers,” a savory cheddar and cayenne cheese straw, and the “Vampire’s Kiss,” a vibrant cocktail made with muddled raspberries, vodka, cranberry juice, and prosecco. She embraced the messy reality of the kitchen, laughing through minor technical difficulties and happily showing off the delightfully unsettling final products.



Following the culinary demonstration, Peterson transitioned to a candid Q&A session with the audience. She reflected on her incredible 45-year career as the legendary “Mistress of the Dark,” explaining her decision to officially retire the Elvira persona upon turning 70. Now embracing projects simply as Cassandra, she discussed her best-selling autobiography, her new children’s board book, and her admiration for Martha Stewart, aiming to establish herself as the “Martha Stewart of the Macabre.” Peterson also offered thoughtful advice to young performers about protecting their boundaries in the entertainment industry, shared her lifelong passion for horror and documentary films, and laughingly revealed that her ideal final meal would undoubtedly be an East Coast lobster roll.

