Food

Chef That! Sesame Citrus Noodles with Jessica Wang

The secret ingredient in these sesame noodles from Jess Wang, founder of Gu Grocery and Picklé, is orange — its juice and zest.

By Laurie Ochoa
Betty HallockStephanie BreijoBrandon LyMark E. Potts and Yadira Flores
Jessica Wang, founder of soon-to-open Chinatown market and cafe Gu Grocery and the Picklé pickling workshops, makes a version of her mom’s sesame cold noodles — amping up the flavor with pickled mustard-green juice and the zing of orange juice and zest. Get the recipe.

Food
