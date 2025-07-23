Chef That! Sesame Citrus Noodles with Jessica Wang
The secret ingredient in these sesame noodles from Jess Wang, founder of Gu Grocery and Picklé, is orange — its juice and zest.
- Share via
Jessica Wang, founder of soon-to-open Chinatown market and cafe Gu Grocery and the Picklé pickling workshops, makes a version of her mom’s sesame cold noodles — amping up the flavor with pickled mustard-green juice and the zing of orange juice and zest. Get the recipe.
More “Chef That!”
• Adam Leonti’s Spaghetti al Limone
• Hawa Hassan’s Fried Cauliflower with Tahini
• Quarter Sheets’ Hannah Ziskin makes Grapefruit Pie
• Pasjoli’s Dave Beran makes his Ultimate Grilled Cheese Sandwich (Croque Matthieu)
• Vespertine’s Jordan Kahn makes a Pork Belly Cubano with Fried Banana Chips and a Mamey Milkshake
• Anajak Thai’s Justin Pichetrungsi makes a Thai Ice Cream Sundae
• Socalo’s Mary Sue Milliken makes Fennel and Herb Grilled Ribs
• Damian chef Jesus “Chuy” Cervantes makes Summer Ceviche
• Chef Tips! With Anajak Thai’s Justin Pichetrungsi!
• Chef Tips! With Mary Sue Milliken!
More “Chef That!”
• Adam Leonti’s Spaghetti al Limone
• Hawa Hassan’s Fried Cauliflower with Tahini
• Quarter Sheets’ Hannah Ziskin makes Grapefruit Pie
• Pasjoli’s Dave Beran makes his Ultimate Grilled Cheese Sandwich (Croque Matthieu)
• Vespertine’s Jordan Kahn makes a Pork Belly Cubano with Fried Banana Chips and a Mamey Milkshake
• Anajak Thai’s Justin Pichetrungsi makes a Thai Ice Cream Sundae
• Socalo’s Mary Sue Milliken makes Fennel and Herb Grilled Ribs
• Damian chef Jesus “Chuy” Cervantes makes Summer Ceviche
• Chef Tips! With Anajak Thai’s Justin Pichetrungsi!
• Chef Tips! With Mary Sue Milliken!