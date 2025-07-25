How aggressive do the Dodgers need to be at the trade deadline? | Dodgers Debate

The Dodgers are… not where anyone thought they would be. Still first in the NL West, but not with a huge lead. Star players slumping. A bullpen struggling. What do they need to do with the upcoming trade deadline? Los Angeles Times reporter Jack Harris and columnists Bill Plaschke and Dylan Hernández pinpoint what moves need to be made to make sure the team, at the very least, makes it to the postseason.