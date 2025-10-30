World Series Game 5: Dodgers fall, on brink of losing the World Series | Dodgers Debate

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



The Dodgers’ offense disappears again. It’s a tale as old as time (or, the second half of the 2025 season.) Los Angeles Times Dodger beat writer Jack Harris and columnists Dylan’s Hernandez and Bill Plaschke talk about the team being one game away from losing the World Series and if they can pull out two wins in a row.