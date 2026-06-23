Google’s Laura O’Connell on the New Language of AI in Creativity

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Google’s Laura O’Connell, Head of US Agency Partnerships for Independent Agencies, sits down on day one of Cannes Lions 2026 to discuss how generative AI is reshaping the creative and marketing industries. Drawing a parallel to the early days of cinema—when filmmakers first discovered the close-up, the jump cut, and the crane shot—Laura explains how the industry is now discovering a “new language” of AI: moving beyond automating boring tasks to asking what was previously impossible.



A key takeaway: a creative asset drives roughly 50% of incremental sales, yet receives a fraction of the testing budget that media and targeting do. As AI takes on more of the “how,” human taste, curation, and strategic direction become the real differentiators.