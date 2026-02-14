Episode 27: Case Study Houses For 21st Century, After The Fires
Thousands of homes need to be built in Malibu, the Pacific Palisades and Altadena over the next decade. With many homeowners still looking for architects and blueprints, there is an opportunity to rethink the modern home. Dustin Bramell is one Palisades Fire who is drawing a parallel to eighty years ago and the Case Study Houses that rose up during the post-World War II building boom.
The Case Study movement called for inexpensive and efficient model homes, a kind of blueprint, for a stylish and modern America. Many of those homes are still standing today in Southern California, including the Eames Home, which narrowly escaped the Palisades Fires, and the iconic Stahl House in the Hollywood Hills. The new effort is called “Case Study: Adapt,” and its objective to is to build with the risks of climate change and fire in mind.
