The Envelope podcast: Chase Infiniti, ‘The Testaments’
Yvonne Villarreal is a senior television writer for the Calendar section and co-host of “The Envelope” podcast.
Mark Olsen writes about all kinds of movies for the Los Angeles Times as both a feature writer and reviewer.
Matt Brennan is editor in chief of The Envelope, the Los Angeles Times’ awards magazine. Born in the Boston area, educated at USC and an adoptive New Orleanian for nearly 10 years, he returned to Los Angeles in 2019 as the newsroom’s television editor. He has also served as senior editor and deputy editor for Entertainment and Arts.
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Jeff Amlotte joined the Los Angeles Times in 1999 and has been a video journalist since 2007.
Albert Brave Tiger Lee is a Southern California native, son of Korean immigrants, a father and a staff videographer at the Los Angeles Times. His work spans various mediums of visual storytelling and has been recognized for various disciplines including a national Emmy Award for News and Documentary, an RFK Journalism Award, Pictures of the Year International honors, the National Press Photographers Assn.’s Best of Photojournalism Award and Columbia University’s Dart Award.
Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.