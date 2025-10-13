NLCS preview: The Dodgers meet the Brewers | Dodgers Debate

The Los Angeles Dodgers will play the NLCS against the Milwaukee Brewers. Los Angeles Times Dodger beat writer Jack Harris, columnist Dylan’s Hernandez and old Dodgers beat writer Andy McCullough comes back home to the L.A. Times to guest star on this episode, and call Dylan out for his lies.