A Celebrity Home with Sweeping Views of the Lower Riviera

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LA Times Studios’ Hot Property takes viewers inside a gated celebrity estate in Pacific Palisades’ coveted Lower Riviera, toured with agent Mauricio Umansky. This 7,467-square-foot traditional residence, designed by Windsor Smith, sits on over 18,000 square feet of grounds above Rustic Canyon with sweeping mountain views. The 6-bedroom, 9-bathroom estate features a formal living room, gourmet kitchen with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, a spa-inspired primary suite, home gym, executive office and full smart-home system. Outside, enjoy a resort-style pool and spa, outdoor kitchen with pizza oven, and a two-story guest house — all on one of the Lower Riviera’s quietest streets. Offered at $16,995,000 through The Agency.