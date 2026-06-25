Gila Wilensky Explains The Hidden “Tech Tax” Of AI In Marketing

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Gila Wilensky of Monks sits down at Cannes Lions 2026 to explain why so many brands struggle to stay relevant despite sitting on mountains of data—and what it takes to fix it.



She breaks down how legacy silos and constant handoffs kill data insights, why Monks Flow unifies the entire creative-to-media workflow, and why marketers over-rely on in-platform ROAS instead of measuring true incrementality across channels. Gila makes the case that creative—not media—is becoming the real targeting mechanism, why optimizing channels in silos is becoming obsolete, and how the brands that win will rebuild workflows end-to-end rather than chasing AI point solutions.



A key takeaway: the promise of AI isn’t what the technology can do—it’s how you build the processes, train the people, and orchestrate the workflows to get the most out of it. Creative becomes the targeting lever, incrementality beats vanity metrics, and adaptability is the only constant.