Watch Ligia Rossi ‘Chef That!’ Alfajores Cookie

Ligia Rossi, the pastry chef at Redbird in downtown Los Angeles, makes soft, melt-in-your-mouth alfajores — sandwich cookies filled with creamy, caramel-y dulce de leche. These alfajores are tender thanks to the egg yolks, butter and a high ratio of cornstarch. Make an easy dulce de leche filling and pipe it between two cookies. The cookies are done when they’re still pale but set, and the bottoms are lightly golden. The baking time is key for a delicate cookie. Get the recipe.
