Dodgers Debate: The road to a three-peat

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The Los Angeles Dodgers start the 2026 MLB season as the favorites to win the World Series. Again. But can they three-peat? Or will pressure, age and injuries finally take them down? Los Angeles Times beat writer Maddie Lee and columnists Bill Plaschke and Mirjam Swanson break down what happened in Spring Training and what the team is facing at the start of the season.

