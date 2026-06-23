Heritage, AI & Self-Expression: MINI CEO Jenny Treiber-Ruckenbrod

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Jenny Treiber-Ruckenbrod, CEO of MINI, sits down at Cannes Lions 2026 to discuss how a brand with 67 years of heritage stays culturally relevant—evolving into electric vehicles and a new generation of drivers while staying true to its core.



She explains why, as products and technology converge, brand character matters more than ever; why MINI’s heritage is its edge against fast-rising Chinese competitors; and how the strongest communities are built by fans, not controlled by brands. From the Madonna, David Bowie and Beatles era to today’s Paul Smith collaboration, MINI has always been about authentic self-expression and “drive as you are.”