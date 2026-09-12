TIFF Interview: Caleb Hearon, Zooey Deschanel, and director Kris Rey on “Trash Mountain”

Co-writer/star Caleb Hearon, co-star Zooey Deschanel and director Kris Rey sit down at the Los Angeles Times Studio at RBC House to discuss their indie feature Trash Mountain ahead of its festival premiere. The team talks about translating personal life experiences and grief into a story, navigating the fine line between comedy and drama, their off-screen sibling chemistry and shared song selection, and the unique collaborative magic of making low-budget independent films.
Lara Hochuli is the senior editor on the Los Angeles Times’ Editorial Video team. In a 15-year career, Hochuli has helped bring more than one newsroom into the modern age, including a decade at the San Diego Union-Tribune and a previous stint at The Times with “LA Times Today.” Her work has been recognized with a number of acknowledgments from the Society of Professional Journalists, a handful of San Diego Press Club accolades, and four Emmy Awards.
Mark E. Potts is a former senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.