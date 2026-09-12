TIFF Interview: Caleb Hearon, Zooey Deschanel, and director Kris Rey on “Trash Mountain”

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Co-writer/star Caleb Hearon, co-star Zooey Deschanel and director Kris Rey sit down at the Los Angeles Times Studio at RBC House to discuss their indie feature Trash Mountain ahead of its festival premiere. The team talks about translating personal life experiences and grief into a story, navigating the fine line between comedy and drama, their off-screen sibling chemistry and shared song selection, and the unique collaborative magic of making low-budget independent films.