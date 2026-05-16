Watch Cassie Yeung Make Thai Curry and Discuss Next Level Chef

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In this lively cooking demonstration recorded on Saturday, April 18, chef and author Cassie Yeung takes the stage at the LA Times Festival of Books to prepare her “sleeper favorite” recipe: shrimp and pineapple Thai curry. Drawing from an authentic cooking class she took while visiting Bangkok, Yeung walks the audience through creating a vibrant, aromatic curry paste from scratch. Using a traditional mortar and pestle, she grinds down bold ingredients like lemongrass, bird’s eye chilies, galangal, and fresh turmeric before moving the mixture to a hot wok. She layers the dish with creamy coconut milk, umami-rich shrimp paste, sweet palm sugar, canned pineapple, and fresh shrimp, ultimately garnishing the colorful meal with torn Thai basil.



Throughout the relaxed, interactive session, Yeung fields a variety of questions from the crowd. She candidly discusses her experiences working alongside Gordon Ramsay on the television show Next Level Chef, describing him as incredibly supportive despite his intense reputation. Yeung also touches on how her background as a dancer influences the performative, dramatic flair she brings to the kitchen. From sharing her go-to cozy cooking attire—often just a robe—to reflecting on her unexpected rise to social media fame, she keeps the atmosphere engaging. Between simmering the curry and gracefully navigating an outdoor stage, Yeung successfully delivers an entertaining, flavorful presentation straight from the pages of her debut cookbook.

