Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Share
California

Kobe Bryant fans flock to Staples Center to pay respects to late NBA great

Kobe Bryant fans flood the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles on Friday to pay their respects to the late NBA star.

Jan. 31, 2020
6:18 PM
Share
California