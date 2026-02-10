The Brow Reset: Regrowth, Microblading, and How to Achieve Effortless, Natural Brows
- Share via
Brows have been shaped, overplucked, tattooed, and redefined for decades. In this episode of the ‘Live + Well’ podcast, we sit down with celebrity brow expert Kristie Streicher to talk about her philosophy on brows and how her approach has evolved alongside changing trends. Kristie walks through her method to regrowth, microblading, tinting, and pigment correction, and explains why brow shape, texture, and patience matter more than perfection. This conversation is less about chasing trends and more about understanding brows, how they age, and how to work with what you have in a way that feels natural, realistic, and personal.