Straight to the Point: The Epstein Files

EPSTEIN FILES FALLOUT: “No Doubt,” Information Gathered By Jeffrey Epstein Looks Like “Intelligence Collection Operation,” Claims Former FBI Special Agent; Says Advancements In AI Tools Could Help “Speed Up” The Process of Reviewing Millions of Documents But Worries “Statue of Limitations” On Many Crimes Has Been Allowed To Run Out.



“He [Epstein] went after people or he had connections to people that had connections to national security or huge technological advances. An intel operation would greatly benefit and be able to not only understand what other world leaders are doing, but be able to influence what they’re doing.”



“This has huge political ramifications and global ramifications… way above the decisions that even a supervisor in the FBI would make.”