Scott Evans’ House Guest’ redefines the interview shows by putting the vibe first, cameras second.

The YouTube series “House Guest” won a Webby Award in its first year and has hosted major guests including former Vice President Kamala Harris.



Evans prioritizes genuine connection over production, keeping crews small to maintain a conversational feel inspired by Martha Stewart and Arsenio Hall.



The host plans to take “House Guest” on a national tour next year, bringing the intimate experience to live audiences.