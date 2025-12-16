Don't Miss
Your morning catch-up: The second career Rob Reiner might have chosen, how to buy tickets for the '28 Olympics and more big stories
Scott Evans’ House Guest’ redefines the interview shows by putting the vibe first, cameras second.

Nate Jackson staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025.
Mark Potts.
By Nate Jackson and Mark E. Potts
The YouTube series “House Guest” won a Webby Award in its first year and has hosted major guests including former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Evans prioritizes genuine connection over production, keeping crews small to maintain a conversational feel inspired by Martha Stewart and Arsenio Hall.

The host plans to take “House Guest” on a national tour next year, bringing the intimate experience to live audiences.
