The Flames are Long Gone but the Psychological Toll of the L.A. Fires Lingers

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Today people are not just rebuilding their homes but their lives. On top of the task of just figuring out whether to move back and rebuild a house or leave and start over someplace else, survivors have lives to live, jobs to carry out, children to raise, and marriages to hold together. The weight of it all can sometimes feel too heavy to bear. But there are ways to work through it and process the trauma. To talk about this, Rebuilding L.A. host Kate Cagle talks with Dr. Bonnie Zucker. She’s a clinical psychologist, specializing in anxiety. She is also a Palisades fire survivor.