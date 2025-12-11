Tonatiuh, Kate Hudson on tackling musical roles in ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman,’ ‘Song Sung Blue’

In the latest episode of The Envelope video podcast, Tonatiuh discusses the grassroots efforts he spearheaded to get “Kiss of the Spider Woman” in front of communities Hollywood may not always reach, and “Song Sung Blue’s” Kate Hudson explains what makes a good music movie.

