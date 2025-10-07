Dodgers take NLDS Game 2 and are on the verge of the NLCS | Dodgers Debate

The Los Angeles Dodgers, behind a shutout performance from Blake Snell and a sake from Roki Sasaki, win NLDS Game 2 against the Philadelphia Phillies. Los Angeles Times Dodger beat writer Jack Harris and columnist Dylan’s Hernandez talk about how big of a win this was and wonder, is the series over?