Dodgers take NLDS Game 2 and are on the verge of the NLCS | Dodgers Debate

The Los Angeles Dodgers, behind a shutout performance from Blake Snell and a sake from Roki Sasaki, win NLDS Game 2 against the Philadelphia Phillies. Los Angeles Times Dodger beat writer Jack Harris and columnist Dylan’s Hernandez talk about how big of a win this was and wonder, is the series over?
Jack Harris covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered the Angels, the Kings and almost everything else the L.A. sports scene had to offer. A Phoenix native, he originally interned at The Times before joining the staff in 2019.
Dylan Hernández is a Sports columnist with the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he was the Dodgers beat writer. Hernandez grew up in South Pasadena and graduated from UCLA in 2002, after which he worked at the San Jose Mercury News for five years.
Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.