Secret Supper Club dinner: In the Weekend section in this edition, an article about Chris “the Herbal Chef” Sayegh’s THC-infused meals describes a component of the Leek & Foie dish as a cracker topped with smoked-onion meringue. It is a cracker made of smoked-onion meringue. The error was discovered after the section was printed. Also, the next dinner has been rescheduled to Aug. 8.

