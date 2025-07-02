For the Record - July 2, 2025

LACMA: In the June 30 Entertainment section, a column about the music in a Los Angeles County Museum of Art preview event stated that the museum’s Wilshire campus opened to the public 70 years ago in 1965. That should be 60 years ago.

