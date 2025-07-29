For the Record - July 29, 2025

Eaton fire compensation: In the July 25 Section A, an article about Southern California Edison’s plans to compensate Eaton fire victims indicated that state Sen. Henry Stern represented Calabasas. The city is not part of his district.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.