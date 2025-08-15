For the Record - Aug. 15, 2025

New housing: The state of California has said Los Angeles should add more than 450,000 housing units by 2029. An article in the Aug. 10 Imagining a Future L.A. section on a proposal for new housing in Reseda said it would take 1,400 100-unit buildings to meet the community’s target: 14,000 new homes. It should have said it would take 1,400 10-unit buildings.

