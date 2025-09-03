For the Record - Sept. 3, 2025

Chagas disease: An article in the Sept. 2 section A said there were 18 cases of Chagas disease in Los Angeles County between 2019 and 2023. The correct number is 180.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.