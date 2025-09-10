For the Record - Sept. 10, 2025

Voting machines: An article on Page A1 on Aug. 20 regarding Los Angeles County voting machines attributed glitches and long wait times during the 2020 primary election to equipment provided by Smartmatic. The PollPads used to check in voters, which primarily caused the glitches and long waits, were actually provided by KNOWiNK, according to a county report. In addition, the article alleged that a former Smartmatic executive used a fund to buy a home with a pool for a Venezuelan elections official. The U.S. government actually alleged he transferred ownership of the property to the Venezuelan official through a foreign corporation.

