For the Record - Sept. 12, 2025

Lachlan Murdoch: In the Sept. 11 Section A, an article about Lachlan Murdoch said Rupert Murdoch’s controlling shares in Fox and News Corp. would pass to him in the coming weeks. The transfer has been made.

Food deliveries: An article in the Sept. 11 Section A about DoorDash testing drone deliveries in San Francisco misspelled the name of an Israeli drone delivery company that is partnering with DoorDash. It is Flytrex.

