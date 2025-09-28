For the Record - Sept. 28, 2025

Curator: An article on the Getty in the Entertainment section in this edition states LeRonn Brooks’ job title as associate curator of the African American Art History Initiative at the Getty Research Institute. He is the curator. The error was discovered after the section was printed.

