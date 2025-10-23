For the Record - Oct. 23, 2025

Immigration operation shooting: An article in the Oct. 22 Section A about an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent wounding a deputy U.S. marshal and a TikTok streamer in a South Los Angeles enforcement operation misspelled the last name of Felipe Caceres, a member of Service Employees International Union Local 721 and the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights.

