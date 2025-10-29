For the Record - Oct. 29, 2025

Pollution report: An article in the Aug. 19 California section about a report on pollution in the Coachella and Imperial valleys stated that lithium mining was one of several contributors to fine particle pollution. There is no lithium mining in the region.

