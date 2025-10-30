For the Record - Oct. 30, 2025

Enforcement shake-up: An article in the Oct. 29 Section A about Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials being replaced with Border Patrol agents said Gregory Bovino, who heads the Border Patrol’s El Centro region, led a three-day raid in rural Kern County in late December. The raid occurred in early January.

