For the Record - Nov. 6, 2025

LAPD fire response: In the Nov. 5 Section A, an article about the Los Angeles Police Department’s response to the Palisades fire said an LAPD contingent provided security for a visit by President Trump on Jan. 7. The security was for President Biden.

